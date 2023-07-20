One community staple is celebrating 100 years of helping those in need.

The Booker T. Washington Center was created in June of 1923, and has been helping those in the community ever since.

They offer many services focused on development and education. This includes after school and summer programs. Over the pandemic they gave away over 5,000 food baskets.

“I tell people all the time, if you are around for over 100 years, you’re not a fly by night organization. That means you have been putting in work and helping the community, and we are excited to do what we do every day,” said Shantel Hilliard of the Booker T. Washington Center.

This weekend, the Booker T. Washington Center is celebrating the milestone with a dinner awards ceremony.