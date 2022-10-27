Hundreds of meals were given to Erie County families in need on Thursday. The Booker T. Washington Center on Holland Street hosted a food drive.

With high prices at the grocery store, representatives from the center are organizing food drives to help local families.

On Thursday, about 400 meals were distributed to those who signed up.

The program coordinator said the center is a place where people have access to services, adding that families should feel welcome.

“The Booker T. Washington is home for a lot of people. In the center we have a lot of access to a lot of things to help people, help families, as well as after school programs,” said Terry Jackson, program coordinator, Booker T. Washington Center.

Jackson said they plan to host food drives for the holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas.