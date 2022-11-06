A fundraiser was held for the Children’s Miracle Network of Saint Vincent Hospital called “Bowling for Miracles”.

About 50 bowlers gathered at Eastland Bowl on Sunday, raising money for a great cause. They could do so by bowling, participating in a 50/50 raffle and a basket auction.

“It’s great to see the turnout that we have today. In the beginning, it was a little rough, we were not sure how it was going to work, but we’re glad that we were able to get a full ally to help support Children Miracle Network,” said Hali Hartley, director of marketing, RE/MAX Real Estate Group.

All money raised will help local kids in need and will help them receive the best care possible.