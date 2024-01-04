Trees are the backdrop for the majority of Asbury Wood’s 234-acre property. This year, they’ll also be the focus of its outreach activities.

Asbury Woods has officially announced its 2024 theme as the “Year of Trees.” The theme pays tribute to Dr. Otto Behrend who reforested the property which was once farmland.

Upon Dr. Behrend’s passing, he left the woods for the community to enjoy. In keeping with this year’s theme, there will be tree-related programs and projects hosted for all ages.

The aim will be to shine a spotlight on the positive impact trees have on emotional wellbeing and the environment.

“We sometimes don’t think about how much they really do for our environment, as far as clean air, beautification, and they help control erosion. There are so many practical things trees do for us besides just adding beauty to our environment,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

Upcoming tree-centered programs will include tree identification and care as well as Maple Festival and Arbor Day.