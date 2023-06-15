Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan in the 2022 company of ANNIE | Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — NAC Entertainment (NAC), the producers of Broadway in Erie at the Warner Theatre, have announced the lineup of shows for their upcoming 2023-24 season.

This upcoming 4-show season features new productions of beloved classics, Tony Award winners and shows for the whole family and features familiarity to local Broadway fans.

“We are thrilled to have these shows on the season. With the renovated and enlarged Warner stagehouse, audiences will now see these shows like never before and in all of their splendor and magic” said Tom Combs of NAC.

Their 2023-24 season schedule looks like:

Jesus Christ Superstar Oct. 30-31, 2023

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Dec. 7, 2023

Hairspray Jan. 10-11, 2024

Annie February 14-15, 2024

Shrek the Musical May 14-15, 2024



New season tickets go on sale Monday, June 19, beginning at 10 a.m and are priced at $176, $216, $256 or $296.

They can be purchased in person at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office (809 French Street), by calling the box office at 814-452-4857 or on their website.