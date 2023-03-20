Another sure sign of springtime, Saint Luke School students took to the outdoors to blow bubbles Monday afternoon — it’s a tradition of theirs for the last 20-plus years.

Their roughly 300 students and teachers welcomed the new season as they lined up by grade and blew plenty of bubbles, having fun and laughing all the while.

“They get excited, they laugh and giggle. It’s just really a great time for them to be able to, as a whole group of 300 kids and teachers, to be able to go out and all blow bubbles at the same time. It’s a really neat experience,” said Don Fuller, principal. “That really shows us that we’re almost to the end of the year. It’s hard to believe that we’ve come this far already and that it is almost April, and we’ll be getting ready for Easter.”

Saint Luke has its Easter break coming up at the start of April, as the school year enters its final stretch.