One local business owner is being recognized for her contributions and for her mocktail product brand called “Blind Tiger.”

UPS and one international company teamed up to award 40 women-owned small businesses across the country with grant money.

Rebecca Styn, Erie native and creator of Blind Tiger, received a UPS grant to help expand her business.

Styn said her Blind Tiger mixing products are available at local grocery stores.

“The community has been super supportive. We are in a variety of retail stores right now. One of our biggest advocates as of late is Giant Eagle, and Giant Eagle has us in,” said Rebecca Styn, Erie native and creator of Blind Tiger.