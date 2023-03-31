Gallery Night returned to businesses displaying local art across the Erie area.

More than a dozen venues — such as the Erie Art Museum, the Flagship City Food Hall and local businesses like Andora’s Bubble Tea hosting art lovers as part of Friday night’s event.

Gallery Night is aimed at showcasing local artists while also bringing the artistic community together.

“Gallery Night is really a celebration of all the visual artists and performing artists that are in town. So, there are 16 different venues that are participating in this and people can go in and out throughout the city visiting and exploring the work that’s around town,” said Laura Domencic, executive director of the Erie Art Museum.

The next gallery night will take place Friday, June 23.