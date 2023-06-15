The popular mid-day dance break returns to downtown Erie.

The Interactive Art and Dance Series is back for its ninth year. People get to enjoy dance performances and learn how to hoop dance.

There was also a visual artist from Peru that created a piece of artwork inspired by the dancers. The event is a collaboration between the dancers and the Crime Victims Center.

“It’s to spread the message of work that they do empowering people, and it’s also making dance accessible to all people. So those are the two reasons why it was created to begin with,” said Jennifer Dennehy, the event’s co-founder.

Mid-day dance breaks are every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. running through July 20.