People at Butch’s Place in Villiage West Premium Outlets honored and embraced veterans on Sunday.

They held a fundraiser meal for disabled and homeless veterans, showing appreciation for their service. One of the goals of Jeff King, owner of Butch’s Place, is to help find a home and furniture for these veterans.

“So we have to raise our funds through public donation. In order to buy mattresses, in order to buy food and things that we take for granted every day, we need to do this. We need to support our homeless veterans,” said Tina Schiefelbeim, founder and president, “Embracing our Veterans”.

“Embracing our Veterans” said that they also collect gently used furniture and mattresses, which they said makes all the difference in the work that they do.