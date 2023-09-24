It was buttons galore at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend. The Pennsylvania State Button Society held its fall show Saturday and Sunday.

Dubbed “Buttons by the Bay,” the show featured vintage buttons, button displays, vendors and workshops for children and adults.

The event drew in collectors and crafters from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.

“This is our third time hosting the button show. We’re we’re glad to bring it to erie. We’re glad to have people come here and see what erie has to offer as well and share the history even of our area. And some of that is actually captured on buttons as well. So. So we have a note in history. The buttons themselves are like holding history in your hand,” said Ginny Stanton of the French Creek Valley Button Club.

The show was hosted by the French Creek Valley Button Club of Clymer, New York, the club has members from Erie, Edinboro, Corry, Warren, Titusville, Franklin and several New York communities.