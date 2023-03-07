Students at St. Luke Catholic School are receiving a special visit from a popular erie sports mascot to remind them of the importance of reading.

C. Wolf of the Erie SeaWolves and the SeaWolves Reading Club are participating in Read Across America to encourage students to read more.

To get them more involved, the SeaWolves are giving students an opportunity to receive a free ticket to a game and be recognized on the field but only if they complete their reading log.

“It’s nice that it’s people other than myself and my teachers saying, ‘hey it’s important to read and it’s important to have literacy,’ and to have an outside organization like a sports team that they all love and they root for to be able to come in and say ‘hey this is really important to be able to read and be able to share that with others,'” said Don Fuller, principal, St. Luke Catholic School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fuller said he is grateful to be able to collaborate with the Erie SeaWolves to remind students how fundamental reading can be.