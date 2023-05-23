The oldest, continually operating drum corp in the United States has recently relocated and made Erie its new home.

Founded in 1934 in Garfield, New Jersey, the Cadets Drum Corp has moved to Erie after being stationed in Allentown, Pa. for the last 20 years.

The Cadets are members of Drum Corps International and are made up of all high school and college students. All of the students had to audition to be a part of the group they call ‘marching music’s major league.”

Drum Corp is divided into four sections. Each section is taking part in spring training where they rehearse precision and detail with only three breaks.

“Just like a major league sports team, it’s kind of the same idea except instead of putting together our game, we’re putting together our show. The thing that is going to be the final result that we put onto the field and competition,” said Vicki Ferrence Ray, executive director, Cadets Arts and Entertainment.

If you want to check out the Cadets, they have free open rehearsals during the week. Their community performance day is on June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Erie Sports Center.

You can learn more information on the Cadets and their performance on their website.