It’s graduation day for cadets of the Police Athletic League Academy Camp.

Lieutenant Tom Lenox of the Erie Police Department said the cadets participated in a week-long array of activities, giving them an inside look at the job of a police officer.

Lt. Lenox said he views graduation day as a reward for the cadets and compares it to a paycheck — saying the graduation is well earned after their hard work, dedication, and willingness to be open-minded.

One graduate said the program helped him become sure of what he would like to pursue as a career.

“It feels like a dream come true. It just reinforces my thoughts on I’ll end up working in law enforcement, working SWAT major crimes,” said Brice Coy, PAL graduate.

Coy said he would 100% recommend the program to anyone interested in having an up-close look at the arena of law enforcement.