Local high school students and volunteers were serving their community as a way to say “thank you” for the holidays.

Students and staff from Mercyhurst Prep have been hard at work organizing the 14th annual Mike Allison Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at Calamari’s Squid Row.

The event provides free, hot meals at no cost to people who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving dinner.

In 2022, the organization provided meals for 1,200 people, but through donations and community support they are able to provide 15,000 meals this year.

Student organizers worked hard to bring in donations, prepare the food, and serve the dinners.

“Thanksgiving is all about family, so I’m really grateful to have the Mercyhurst family here backing us up with this great opportunity that we’re able to do every year,” said Paula Dworakowski, service coordinator.

“Honestly, it really provides that Thanksgiving feel. It makes me feel grateful for what I have and the community that this dinner provides,” said Emma Brugger, student leader.

“It’s really cool to see all of the community from Mercyhurst Prep come together on a big holiday like Thanksgiving to provide a nice warm meal for people,” said Landon Sperow, student leader.

Mercyhurst Prep hopes to continue growing the annual event.