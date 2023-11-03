Santa needs his holiday helpers, and so do families, enter the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marines.

The eighth annual Toys for Tots “Stuff the Cruiser” event will be held Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Summit Township Walmart.

It’s a collaborative mission between the troopers and the marines to bring holiday joy to families who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

During the event, people can donate toys for boys and girls and that’s for children of all ages, from newborn to 17 years old.

The toys should be new, unwrapped and non-violent.