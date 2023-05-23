Over 350 students spread out to over 60 locations in Cambridge Springs for their yearly community project.

Cambridge Springs High School divided and sent their students out for various service projects as it was the second year Cambridge Cares took place since the pandemic. Students gardened, painted, car washed and more.

Cambridge Cares started in 2019 as a way for the high school to give back to the community.

Sheeri Jardina, the Cambridge Cares coordinator, said throughout their duties, students can make connections with community members.

“If kids are out just taking a walk, they might see a community member that they had worked with earlier, and it kind of bridges those gaps and really strengthens those community connections,” said Jardina.

Jardina added this is just one day that the high school is able to help everybody that helps them all year long.