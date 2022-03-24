A group of volunteers with the Make-A-Wish Foundation are taking old scrap metal and turning it into wishes.

Cans for Wishes started back in June of 2020 to help Make-A-Wish raise more funds when the pandemic hit.

Since June, Cans for Wishes has raised over $71,000, sponsoring 14 wishes.

There are three locations to drop off any scrap metal you may have. Monthly drop off’s will take place at 753 Euclid Ave. in Saegertown from 1 to 5 pm.

Other places to drop off scrap metal include Lincoln Recycling in Meadville or Kanect Recycling in Ashtabula, Ohio.

The director’s grandfather used to collect metal cans and turn them in for extra money, so she thought “why not use this as a fundraising method.”

“I thought, what a the neat idea to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Not everybody has 15, 20 bucks to throw in a can or to donate, but most everybody has those aluminum cans sitting around or those cat food cans sitting around. They could donate those and participate in our fundraiser,” said Diana Blood, director, Cans for Wishes.

Cans for Wishes started back in June of 2020 to help Make-A-Wish raise more funds. When it began it only served Erie and Crawford counties, but now serves Mercer County as well.

Anything metal is accepted by the group, including appliances, bikes, lawn furniture and aluminum cans… to name a few.

This idea started as a temporary solution, but the director hopes it sticks around for years to come.

“It was originally supposed to be just for a couple months, maybe raise $1,000 and friends, family, the community stepped up and made it bigger than I ever, ever dreamed of. I truly do see this going for several more years to come,” said Blood.

Next month’s drop off will take place Sunday, April 10.