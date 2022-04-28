Erie County government presented employment opportunities to Erie residents with a Career and Resource Fair for all.

“We’re putting on this career and resource fair hoping to get some applicants to join our team at county government and start a career within county government,” said Ann Villella, Director of Human Resources at Erie County Government.

The Career and Resource Fair came at a time where the county is hiring for positions due to pandemic-related staffing shortages.

“We have quite a few openings. Like every employer right now post-COVID, we’ve got some challenges so we really want to get the word out,” Villella said.

County government partners also presented beneficial information to applicants for their interview process.

“We also have some community partners here like Dress for Success. We want to help people learn how to navigate through the application process. We want to help them with their resumes, cover letters, that type of thing,” Villella said.

Applicants in attendance shared their thoughts on being able to speak with various departments of the county and what it means for them to have these opportunities available.

“I do work here at the Booker T. I’ve been here six years and just looking for different opportunities when they’re available. I’m just taking the opportunity. The opportunities are there, why not come in and fill out the app and see what’s going on,” said Bashan Stewart, applicant.

“I’m right out of college. I have a double major degree and it seems like a good place to start on my job hunt, to be honest,” said Mitchell McQuaid, applicant.

No matter what your background is, Erie County is encouraging all individuals to consider the government as their next employer.

“We want diverse candidates. We want people to apply that are from all different walks of life. Wherever they are in their lives or their background, it doesn’t really matter because we’re casting a wide net. We want a diverse talent pool because that is the way the world is represented now,” Villella said.