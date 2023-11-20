A new restaurant on the west side of Erie is officially open, giving folks an authentic taste of Mexican foods.

On Monday morning, Casa Cafe on West 26th Street in Millcreek Township held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The cafe will offer both bakery and breakfast items.

The building was formally a Dairy Queen, but crews have been busy the past few months remodeling the entire dining room.

The cafe’s co-owner said it’s important to bring Mexican culture to the area and to give people something new to try.

“I felt like we needed it. We needed something different, something new in the city, and we are here to help the city grow in other ways also. I think this is going to help a lot for the people around here to try something new,” said David Saldana, co-owner of Casa Cafe.

Saldana added that their special items include their concha, tres leches cake and choco-flan.