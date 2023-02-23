Casey Wells, the recently retired executive director of Erie Events, was recognized by City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember on Thursday as Wells has worked to make Erie a better place for 39 years.

Some of his accomplishments include the Bayfront Convention Center, the two hotels that connect to the events center, and most recently, the newly renovated Warner Theatre.

“It took a lot of folks with a lot of visions to accomplish the $300 million that we were able to invest in our community. It’s obviously very gratifying to see how successful it is,” said Wells. “I’m also especially pleased that I know it will continue because we have a great board, great management team and a great staff that will continue doing the good work to make Erie a better place.”

Wells added that he leaves the company as they work to develop a new project called the Market House.