Families celebrated Halloween with a costume party at one Millcreek business.

At Cauldron and Thorne, a magical goods store, families dressed up in Halloween costumes. It’s a free kid-friendly event, including a dance party, and trick-or-treating.

Cauldron and Thorne opened their doors about one year ago, and have already hosted about 70 events. The owners said they’ve created a welcoming community.

“We serve the big customers to the little customers. Today, we thought we would do something special and have a kid’s dance costume party and we’re all about community. We get to connect with our customers and their kids as well,” said Sonia and Matt Miller, owners, Cauldron and Thorne.

Cauldron and Throne is located on West 8th Street, and you can learn more about them on their website.