A non-profit is celebrating 50 years of service to Erie’s homeless.

Community Shelter Services is hosting a 50th-anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28. It will take place at Mound Grove Golf Course at 6 p.m.

Over the years, the shelter has been able to provide aid services to the homeless in times of critical need — their latest project includes presenting Erie’s first tiny home to a local family.

The theme of this year’s anniversary is “Let the good times roll” to celebrate the community.

“I grew up right in this homeless shelter, so I was here from middle school until high school, and whenever I turned 14, I was actually separated from my family,” said Kane Patron, emergency shelter director, Community Shelter Services. “It was real big being able to see the agency that I grew up in help my family and gave us a second chance — being able to give other families a second chance.”

If you would like more information about their 50th celebration, visit their website.