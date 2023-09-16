It’s halfway through the year until St. Patrick’s Day which means it’s time for the irish festival!

The 2023 Erie Irish Festival is taking place at St. Patrick Church this weekend. It’s a jam-packed event to get a little taste of Ireland at home.

There’s Irish games, memorabilia, brews, music and more. All proceeds benefit st. patrick parish.

“This is a really historic neighborhood and so this is neighborhood gathering that’s how it started. The parish itself is 186-years-old, the church is about a 160-years-old. So, this Irish Fest has been going on way before me so, it’s really just a neighborhood gathering,” said Vickie Lampe, co-chair of the Erie Irish Festival.

The festival is free admission and free parking and goes on Sunday until 4:00 p.m.