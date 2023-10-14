Mark your calendars for a community event next week that will commemorate and honor those dealing with one of the most common cancers in the United States.

Strategy Solutions, Inc. and Vintage & Soul Home are co-hosting a Sip N’ Style breast cancer awareness event on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Vintage & Soul Home — located at 916 W Erie Plaza Dr.

The event will celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who’ve lost their fight to the disease. Guests can submit names of survivors and names in memory to be honored by completing this RSVP form.

“I’m hosting this event because the American Cancer Society continues to lead efforts for cancer research, prevention, and treatment,” said Debra Thompson, President & CEO of Strategy Solutions. “I’ve seen firsthand the great ways in which the American Cancer Society supports people who live in the Erie area on the cancer journey.”

The event is free but donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted. An RSVP is not required but is encouraged.

Attendees will have the chance to receive styling tips from Maria Gartrell, owner of Vintage & Soul Home. Also, 10% of the proceeds from purchases made at Vintage & Soul Home will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

This event is sponsored by the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Moore Research, DC Analytics, and Athena Erie. For additional information, visit Strategy Solutions’ website.