Multiple agriculture organizations coming together to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in the food industry for Honey Bee Day.

“It’s important for agriculture. It’s a managed bee that we can put onto fields and the smallest things make the biggest change. A little dust from pollen from one flower can land on another flower and create a watermelon that could feed a family,” said Dr. Jason Graham, entomologist, Planet Bee Foundation program director.

Across the state, more than 6,000 registered beekeepers manage more than 61,000 honey bee colonies.