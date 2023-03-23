A popular and profitable event is returning to Erie this summer.

On Thursday morning, City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced CelebrateErie will take place, and said this is a great way to show off the city to the tri-state area.

The family-friendly events returning include the chalk walk, live music and a basketball tournament. The mayor added that the revenue helps support the community affected by the pandemic.

“We know that in 2018 and 2019 we raised over $10 million in revenue that came into the community in the downtown area. Every hotel was packed with people,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

CelebrateErie will run from August 18-20, 2023.