(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — CelebrateErie is back for the summer Flo Rida and Parmalee will be heading to Erie to perform.

The three-day festival takes place in downtown Erie and will run Aug. 18-20, 2023.

Erie All Stars presents Fleetwood Mac will play the mainstage Friday, Aug. 18; Flo Rida will headline Saturday, Aug. 19; and Parmalee will perform Sunday, Aug. 20.

Opening for the Erie All Stars group on Friday, Aug. 18 is Mambo and Stephen Trohoske. Opening Saturday, Aug. 19 for Flo Rida will be Lifethrumusic and LEC. Kicking off Sunday night’s concert with Parmalee, Aug. 20, are local bands Blue Sky – Allman Brothers tribute band and Refuge.

Watch the full announcement during the Mayor’s weekly news conference below:

The events manager for the City of Erie says Flo Rida is one of the biggest hip-hop acts to perform on the CelebrateErie stage.

After the pandemic pause on CelebrateErie and seeing the response to last year’s return, the events manager says everyone involved is excited to bring the show back once again.

“We had to take a couple of year’s off of CelebrateErie, and so seeing everyone back downtown last year and being able to support all of the local businesses and artists that are special and unique to Erie is really exciting. Of course, we get some out of town visitors as well and they come in and see all of the great things Erie has to offer,” said Adrienne Mannen, events manager, City of Erie.

Last year’s CelebrateErie 2022 headliners were X Ambassadors, Ja Rule, Mya and Jimmie Allen. That was the first CelebrateErie concert since 2019 due to the pandemic.