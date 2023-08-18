Crowds are coming back to downtown Erie Friday and through the weekend as CelebrateErie returns.

Two participants of CelebrateErie said that they are honored to be a part of a festival that encompasses everything Erie.

Live music, vendors in the marketplace, food trucks in Perry Square, and chalk walks are drawing crowds back to downtown once again for CelebrateErie.

“This festival is really — among local festivals, especially festivals in this region — is really the sum of all things that make Erie great,” said Dave Tamulonis, CelebrateErie board member.

Beginning a 8 p.m. festivalgoer’s will hear a tribute to Fleetwood Mac by Erie All Stars, Flo Rida on Saturday, and Parmalee to conclude the festival on Sunday.

This year’s festival features aspects from past festivals while also introducing new features this year.

“If you do have a chair or a stroller and you want to catch the main stage act this year you can sit in Perry Square. There’s going to be large televisions that are going to pipe the music straight into the Perry Square stage,” Tamulonis said.

One business owner said it’s her first time being a part of CelebrateErie.

“We’re really excited to be here, everybody says the crowds are going to be great, the weather is perfect this weekend. So we’re looking forward to seeing how it goes and we’re hoping it’s going to be great,” said Michelle Knuth, owner and operator of Chelle 3D.

Another participator said her company’s chalk walk reflects the mission of the company with the message “Erie’s future is bright.”

“I’m glad that we’re able to spread the message of a bright future for Erie, and to be able to take part in the celebration as well,” said Kendra Wilson, intake assistant for Erie Redevelopment Authority.

“It’s a great way to showcase the food, the music, the arts, everything Erie has to offer. So I think that’s what keeps people coming back is it’s pretty much everything you could want out of a festival in one three-day period,” Tamulonis explained.

Tamulonis said CelebrateErie is also good for attracting visitors to downtown businesses that they may want to frequent long after the festival is over.

“You’re likely going to see a ton of new stuff. There’s all these great new local retail shops on State Street, everybody’s going to be open, you can go in to the brick and mortar shops and check out some of the new retail tenants, some of the new restaurants,” he went on to say.

Erie All Stars will be taking the stage tonight at 8 p.m. with a tribute to Fleetwood Mac.