CelebrateErie is back this weekend with fun, food, and family activities after a two-year hiatus.

The event kicked off Friday at noon with live music, food in perry square, and vendors that hope to welcome new customers. CelebrateErie is back since its last event in 2019, and organizers are excited to welcome the people back downtown.

“It’s the biggest thing that happens in downtown Erie. You can expect tons of great food, vendors, kid’s activities, the chalkwalk and awesome music all day from noon all the way until the evening,” said Dave Tamulonis, board member at CelebrateErie.

The celebration is expected to bring dollars downtown and showcase the work that has taken place.

“It’s great for the downtown businesses, especially in the past several years there’s been a lot of development downtown. I think there’s a lot of people who travel to CelebrateErie who haven’t seen downtown in a long time, and they’re going to get a chance to explore some of these new businesses,” Tamulonis added.

CelebrateErie will include headliners taking the main stage like X Ambassadors, Mya, and Ja Rule and the chalk walk, where artists will decorate the streets of Erie.

“We decided to draw the campus at sunset which we have Old Main, the CAE, Hirt, our flags, our clock tower, so many of our iconic pieces on campus we wanted to showcase,” said Lauren Esper, graphic designer at Mercyhurst University.

Vendors of CelebrateErie say this is a good opportunity to showcase their products and hopefully get new customers.

“I had my business now for going on three years, and I like that I am a part of CelebrateErie. There are so many people that come out, so I’ll be able to get my business out there and hopefully bring in some new customers,” said Erika Vaughn, owner of Boujee Babies Boutique.

“It’s great. It’s a sampling opportunity, so it gets our product out there. It gets you to connect with people. It’s great because you have people coming from out of town and setting up at Gannon for the weekend moving in,” said Chris Sirianni, owner of the Brewerie at Union Station.

The vendors are also happy to do their part by supporting CelebrateErie.