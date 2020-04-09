Celebrating the Class of 2020

With the cancellation of classes, high school seniors are missing out on some of the most special memories of their lifetime. All sports clubs, all extracurricular activities and their friends.

JET 24, FOX 66, and YourErie.com want you to help us to salute local high school seniors. We will be airing promotional spots and pre-roll featuring the senior’s high school graduation photos as a special congratulations to them.

