Loved ones and community members are gathering Thursday to remember the life of local leader and Erie native Attorney Larry Meredith.

Meredith’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Grace Church in McKean. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral service to follow.

You can watch a full live stream of the service with this link.

Meredith was a long-time public servant and the first African American to serve on Erie City Council in 1977. He also served on numerous boards, including the John F. Kennedy Center where he most recently served as president.

Larry Meredith passed away on Monday, Oct. 23

Rubye Jenkins Husband, who served on city council for more than a decade, said she always admired Meredith’s commitment to the City of Erie.

“He wanted to make a difference and what he did was reach out to people where they were, in the neighborhood, and we don’t have people that dedicate their time and do that and make a difference in the lives of our young people and adults. For that reason we’re here today to say to Larry ‘Thank you,'” she said.

Rubye Jenkins Husband was the first African American woman to sit on Erie City Council.