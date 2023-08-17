As we prepare to celebrate Erie, there is also a chance to celebrate cultures half a world away.

Well-known musicians One World Tribe and the city gallery teamed up Thursday night for what’s believed to be a first-of-it’s-kind event.

A West African drum and dance summit was held at the city gallery on State Street.

Those on hand had the chance to not only listen and watch but also to learn drumming and dancing. Organizers hope this is the beginning of an ongoing education.

“The world is getting more global and it connects us to different places and other cultures to explore. I think it’s very important for a place like Erie which has become more diverse,” said Kennedy Thompson, One World Tribe founder.

City Gallery will be at CelebrateErie all weekend in the art district across from Voodoo Brewery.