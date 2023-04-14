It was a night to celebrate some of the people and businesses that make Erie a great place to live and work.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership held its annual Celebration of Excellence awards. The event honors those who believe in Erie and its future. Those honored were:

Kimberly Miller was named the “Emerging Leader of the Year”

The “Small Business of the Year Award” went to Gordon’s Butcher and Market

The “Forward Award” went to Onex, Incorporated

Tom Tupitza, the president of the Knox Law Firm, was recognized with the “Lou Tullio Community Service Award”

“We’ve got the playbook that Infinite Erie is working on and there are a lot of great projects there that are ready to go, I think, that we just need to access funding for, but we want others to come forward with more ideas. As I said, we need to do it all. We need to improve our downtown, which we’re making great progress on — our Bayfront, which we take for granted but is a great resource that others don’t have,” said Tupitza.

Our very own Jennifer Mobilia was lucky enough to be chosen to serve as the emcee for Thursday’s event.