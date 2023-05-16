The West County Lions Club held a bench dedication ceremony on Tuesday to honor one of its former members.

The ceremony took place at the Pleasant Ridge Park pavilion in Fairview Township and paid tribute to Michael Bovaird. He was a lions club member who passed away in January after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

Amy, Michael’s sister and a founding member of the lions club, said her brother loved being a club member because it provided him the opportunity to give back to the community.

“He just really represented the lions club. And I think that the more people learn about the lions club, the more that they will see it’s a community outreach,” said Amy Bovaird.

This was the third park bench donated by the West County Lions Club. Each bench is made from 500 pounds of recycled plastic bags.