It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday.

More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal.

It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help Channellock grow and retain folks.

“The investment helps Channellock grow and retain folks. We’re also dedicated through Governor Wolf, making funds available for training and other workforce development needs,” said Brent Vernon, executive director, Governor’s Action Team. “As they’re hiring folks going forward, they have that talent pool that’s available and can be trained through state assistance to help achieve what they need to do and sell a great product.”

The president of the company said manufacturers like Channellock are vitally important to the local economy.

“Continuing to make stuff, grow stuff in our region is important to a strong economy, so we’re happy to be a part of that, proud of being here as long as we have, and hope to continue that,” said Jonathan DeArment.

Channellock has operated in Meadville for more than 100 years, making tools that are delivered to more than 40 countries.

“There are 3 or 4 generation families that are working here now. Husbands and wives, sons and daughters, I mean it really is a family business. We think making our tools in Meadville or anywhere in the U.S., in particular, is important,” DeArment added.

“Manufacturing is the base of the Crawford County economy. Companies like Channellock really drive the economic activity in Crawford County,” said Brad Rose (R), PA state representative.

In addition to a new packing and storage facility, the funding is being used to train employees and purchase new equipment.