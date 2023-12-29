Champagne can only be grown in France, but if you’re looking to toast the new year with sparkling wine, our local wineries have you covered!

Local winery owners say sparkling wine is an excellent and in many cases, a more affordable alternative to champagne. Sparkling wines are popular all year but are popular for special occasions.

“We do a sparkling wine. It’s made out of a grape called Steuben, and we make it as a still wine and then we have it artificially carbonated. A lot of people use it for celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries and weddings, things of that nature. Of course, now it comes in for New Year’s Eve,” said Sam Best, owner of Lakeview Wine Cellars.

With the mild weather, local vineyards have been unable to harvest the grapes used to produce ice wine, because it requires temperatures go below 17 degrees.