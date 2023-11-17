Christmas is right around the corner and the Millcreek Mall didn’t waste any time getting in the holiday spirit.

The “Cheer-meister” was crowned Friday night. Every year a lucky child is picked at random to be in charge of lighting the tree and greeting Santa when he arrives.

The “Cheer-meister” also gets to be the first to ride Santa’s train, get pictures with old Saint Nick and tell him all of their wishes.

“It’s wonderful, I love this time of year. It’s a busy time of year, but I also love it. The kids get so excited. Tomorrow Santa arrives and that’s a whole other big celebration so every really looks forward to when he gets here,” said Karrie George, marketing director.

George said Santa will arrive at the mall Saturday morning around 11.