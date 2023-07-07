(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Beer lovers mark your calendars, the second annual is set to make a stop in Erie later this summer.

After a successful first year, the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational is inviting homebrewers from across the Commonwealth to square off at five homebrew competitions held at various local breweries across PA starting in early July.

According to a release, each event will be held beerfest-style where guests can enjoy homebrews from all across PA and will include a stop at Lavery Brewing Company, located at 128 West 12th Street in downtown Erie.

The top three winners from each event will go on to compete for the title of PA’s best homebrewer at Floating Feathers Brewing in Mill Hall, PA.

Homebrewers can sign up for any of the following competitions:

The overall winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and have their recipe brewed commercially by Chatty Monks Brewing.

Tickets for each event and more information are available on the Breweries in PA website here.