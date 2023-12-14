One local network continues its mission of helping small businesses and entrepreneurs with their branding needs for free.

On Thursday morning, Chiara Consultants unveiled its new logo and design. This new look was made possible with help from the Penn West Edinboro Beehive.

Amanda Duncan, the owner of the business, said the Beehive is a great resource for small business owners like herself. She added the Beehive helped her visualize the mission of her business.

“This has been a really great way to kind of give back to the entrepreneur community here. I have worked with so many of these business, and I am really happy that it can give back and be an ambassador that the Beehive does,” said Duncan.

According to their website, the Beehive is made up of six grant and donation-funded centers that collaborate to encourage business growth.