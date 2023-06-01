The site of the former Roosevelt Middle School will soon serve as a new Child Development Center.

“I actually went to Roosevelt Middle School. I lived this area,” said Yomayra Ortiz, lead teacher at the new Child Development Center. “I’m so excited to be a part of Child Development Center and help these families grow.”

Yomayra Ortiz is living a full-circle moment as a property that was once her stomping ground as a young girl is now being returned to Erie’s youth.

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) held a ribbon cutting for their new Roosevelt location.

This location is 15,000 square feet with 12 classrooms, two indoor gyms, on-site laundry and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

The CEO of CDC said there’s a critical need for childcare services right now, and told us they are ready to serve the Erie Community at this location.

“When we heard that the school district was going to tear down Roosevelt, we thought ‘oh, this is a beautiful part of land that we could build a center on.’ This is our 15th center at CDC, so we have quite a few,” said Rina Irwins, CEO of Child Development Centers, Inc.

The zoo-themed center was made possible with a combination of federal and state grants in addition to loans and gifts from local banks and organizations.

“CDC fits right into our mission. I’ve had the privilege to work with this organization for about 15 years of my banking career,” said Dan Walsh, a business banker with Marquette Savings Bank. “When they decide they want to grow, they give us an opportunity to partner for them and we’re happy to be there for them.”

When the doors open there are already 150 students enrolled with an extensive waiting list of families who are eager to become a part of the new facility.

“They haven’t even opened yet and there’s already a list of people who won’t be able to get in. So that just tells me that there are a lot of households that are looking to get back to work,” Walsh said.

Ortiz is transferring from their downtown location with her co-worker who is also a lead teacher.

“It’s really an amazing experience being a teacher and a parent for CDC because I get to see both sides,” said Jaz Marie Tirado, fellow lead teacher at Child Development Center. “I love working with the babies, just watching them grow is the best part of my job.”

“My passion is to be with kids, and I love kids. I have two of my own and I’m excited to work with families, get to know their babies and help them grow and thrive,” Ortiz went on to say.

CDC serves more than 1,200 children throughout the Erie community.