(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse is inviting area children to audition for roles in an upcoming production of “The Sound of Music!”

Auditions will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Erie Playhouse Rehearsal Hall (1158 E. 12th St.).

Seven roles are up for grabs. Liesl von Trapp (mezzo, dance, to play age 16), Friedrich von Trapp (to play age 14), Louisa von Trapp (to play age 13), Kurt von Trapp (falsetto, to play age 10), Brigitta von Trapp (to play age 9), Marta von Trapp (to play age 7) and Gretl von Trapp (to play age 6).

The performer does not need to be the age of the character, but will play that age from the stage, an Erie Playhouse announcement said. For details about audition requirements, go to the Erie Playhouse website.

The play will be directed and choreographed by Susan Lechner, and music will be directed by Andrew Rainbow.

Rehearsals begin on Aug. 7. Performances will be Sept. 16, 17, 23-25, and Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.