(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — You will get the chance to sample and choose “Erie’s best coffee” from local coffee shops at the upcoming coffee brew-off.

“Erie’s Best Coffee” brew-off will take place Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Bayfront Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating coffee shops include:

Andora’s Bubble Tea

BullAndCoffee

Café 7-10

Coffee in the Park (the 2020 event winner!)

Dunkin’

Ember +Forge

Getgo Café and Market

Kwik Fill’s Bradley Street Coffee

McDonald’s

Pampered Palate, Café and Bistro

Purrista Cat Café

Tipsy Bean

Sam’s Club will also be on hand with samples, and attendees can purchase gifts from Love in Pennsylvania and Jordan’s Creations.

Prizes include the new award of Best Specialty Drink, Best Decaf, Best Flavored, Best Franchise, Judges Choice as voted on by our celebrity judge panel, and the ultimate Erie’s Best Coffee award, comprised of people’s choice votes.

This year’s celebrity judges include Anita Kuchcinski, Northwest Bank; Tim NeCastro, Erie Insurance; Dr. Ben Wilson; Dr. Karinna Vernaza; Jackie Wassel, St. Martin Center; Brandon Wiley, Opened Eyes; Chanel Cook, VA Center; Pastor Derek Sanford, Grace Church; and Niken Astari Carpenter, City of Erie.

The family-friendly event will also feature a gift card raffle, and live music from Doug Phillips Trio.

All proceeds from this event will support St. Martin Center, Inc.’s mission to feed the hungry, educate children, and help families achieve self-sufficiency.

Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets at Erie Federal Credit Union branches or online at smcerie.org.