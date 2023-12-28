A Christian gathering is underway at Erie’s historic Warner Theatre.

Joshua Revolution is expecting nearly 1,500 attendees through Friday. The annual event brings together youth, families, faith leaders and congregations from throughout the Erie region.

They take part in workshops, power sessions and worship services. The goal is to celebrate and share their Christian faith with the Erie community during the Christmas season.

It’s the group’s third event in Erie.

“We were normally from Niagara Falls, we were there from 1993. We’re actually celebrating our 30th anniversary here in Erie, Pennsylvania. And due to COVID a couple of years ago, we were not able to hold our event in Niagara Falls. We found Erie, Pennsylvania, and we haven’t left since,” said Michael Chorey, director of Joshua Revolution.

The free Christian event is open to the public with pre-registration. You can do so on their website.