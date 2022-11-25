Christmas kicked off at a local farm with family and kid-friendly activities.

Port Farms has shifted gears from its fall and Halloween activities to a Christmas farm with carriage rides, a gift shop with various Christmas gifts and ornaments and trees that families can cut down on their own.

An employee said the preparation for Christmas involved switching the pavilion from the corn pit to pre-cut trees, decorating the barn for Christmas and much more. The employee also told us about the response from the public visiting the farm once the switchover takes place.

“I think it’s just a really nice feeling to have the Christmas music playing, everything up in the barn everything all festive and after Thanksgiving, it’s nice to have a little bit of a cheerful mood going on. I think people really enjoy seeing everything lit up and the employees being happy and willing to help,” said Jade Hanas, employee, Port Farms.

Children can also visit Santa every weekend from noon to 3 p.m. where they can purchase crafts, decorate their own cookies, write letters to Santa and receive a response from him.