The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon.

The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years.

All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of the locomotive museum, collections and adding things as needed.

“Here at Lake Shore, one of our big things is our collection of General Electric locomotives. All of the big locomotives were made by our moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas. If you look around on the property, all of our locomotives were made right here in Erie,” said Ray Grabowski, treasurer, Lake Shore Railway Historical Society.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They’ll hold lunch again next weekend, Dec. 3 and 4, which perfectly lines up with North East’s Sugar Plum Weekend.