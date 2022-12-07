The Station Dinner Theatre was host to a holiday show focusing on those in the military.

Their live performance was meant to take place in 1944 with the audience acting as a “studio audience” for a live radio show transmitted to those fighting overseas during that time.

The 32nd annual “Christmas Memories” show focuses on those serving our country during the holiday season and helps to bring out the true spirit of Christmas every year.

“It’s very special to have these people involved in the audience and stand. It breaks you up. It’s a special time,” said Paul Urbanowicz, owner, Station Dinner Theatre.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you’re looking to attend this seasonal show, there is still time left before its closing night. You can get the details about this event from the theatre’s website.