WQLN has officially named its new president and CEO.

Cindy Spizarny will be taking over for Tom New, who was previously in the position. She has worked for the TV programming company for 22 years.

The Pittsburgh native said that she wants to see WQLN continue to grow and be a strong community asset.

“When I started back in 2001, I was the controller. I came from a for-profit environment and coming to a nonprofit environment is different. I had to learn a different way of life. WQLN is like a family to me. The people that I have worked with over the years, I absolutely love, and I can’t see myself anywhere else,” said Spizarny.

Spizarny added that the company will soon be producing the second and third seasons of “The Chronicles,” which is their local history program.