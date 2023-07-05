Given that pride month has just passed, Erie City Council member Susannah Faulkner has been working with community leaders about the possibility of declaring Erie a sanctuary city for the LGBTQ+ community.

Erie City Council discussed the possibility of Erie becoming the first sanctuary city in the Commonwealth.

Faulkner added that this would make Erie safe for families that live here and those fleeing more hostile states. She also said Pennsylvania residents do not have statewide protections against discrimination in the community.

“We have to protect ourselves, protect our own. So I’m working with various groups to put that together our first reading at our first council meeting on July 19,” said Faulkner.