Erie City Council unveiled a proposed $60 million project to transform five areas in the city.

They met on Tuesday to strategize their next move, and several properties were a talking point for the city council. They hope that they can reinvest in Erie and improve communities, following the cleanup.

Erie City Council discussed plans that would transform portions of the city. Those plans include:

Building 40 new homes for the hands housing project at the former Hammermill Paper site on East Lake Road

A community greenhouse would be built at Joyce A. Savocchio Opportunity Park on Downing Avenue

At 15th and Myrtle streets, a 90,000-square-foot warehouse would be built

The former Erie Malleable Iron will be transformed into what is being called, Ironworks Square

The former Quin-T Paper site at 16th and French streets would be demolished with asbestos removal

The head of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRA) said these projects would transform our city.

“Blight removal, community investment, some of these are in neighborhoods, like East Lake Road and Savocchio Park, will really help transform those neighborhoods. It means new jobs, it means new homes, it’s a win-win all the way around,” said Tina Mengine, CEO, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The estimated cost of the five projects is $60 million, of which $5.5 million would come from loans and grants. ECRA also hopes to get $2.5 million from a brownfield ARP request.

Those involved in the discussions hoped that economic growth can once again occur by cleaning up these properties. City Council President Liz Allen said rebuilding and reinvesting will build trust with existing businesses and hopefully entice new businesses to make Erie home.

“You come to Erie, you want to give back, you want to be productive and thanks to this investment, we’ll have jobs in the neighborhood where you live,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council president.

Along with new homes, Erie City Council believes that the redevelopment will bring dozens of jobs to these areas.